Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with an update on your forecast on this Monday. The heat wave we saw over the weekend should gradually break down this week. We are expecting another hot and humid day Tuesday, before the slightly drier air arrives Tuesday evening. Heat Index values will be around 102. By Wednesday, a northerly flow sets up in the wake of a tough/front that sets up along the astern seaboard. This will bring our daytime highs down to around 90 degrees, with overnight lows in the low 70’s. This is a big improvement over the recent heat trend.
