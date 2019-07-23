Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with an update on your forecast on this Tuesday. We had a number of strong to severe t-storms in our area this afternoon. A surface front is expected to move offshore this evening. Rain chances drop significantly tonight, especially after midnight. We expect a drier airmass to move in on Wednesday with lower humidity. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60’s by Wednesday night.
We are watching an area of disturbed weather that may form into a non-tropical low over the Gulf this week. This is along the stalling front that is bringing us the drier air. The National Hurricane Center puts the odds of development at 20% which is very low. Watch FOX10 News for the latest weather information at 5pm and 9pm…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.