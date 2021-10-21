Rain showers are gradually ending across the region as we head into your Thursday evening. A weak surface front should gradually slide through the area overnight. Drier air returns on Friday. Expect sunny skies and highs in the low 80’s. The weekend is setting up to be nice as well. Sunshine will be out in full force Saturday. We may see an isolated shower by Sunday afternoon. The pattern looks more unsettle next week with showers possible Monday through Wednesday. We will see cooler and drier air returning for the second half of the week. The tropics are completely quiet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.