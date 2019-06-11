Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with an update on your forecast on this Wednesday. Drier air is in place, especially across the western sections of our area. Morning lows were near 66 degree this morning ! The humidity is still lingering along the Panhandle. We are expecting dry conditions over the next few days. Overnight lows will be mild, with lows in the mid to upper 60’s. Rain chances and humidity both return by the weekend. The tropics remain quiet.
