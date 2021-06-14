We're going to see drier weather for today and in June that will mean hotter temperatures across the entire Gulf Coast.

Highs will reach the mid to low 90s to start this week with "feel-like" temps in the low 100s. There will be pop up showers in play, but the coverage won't be on the same scale as what we faced over the weekend. Rain chances will be around 20-30% each day this week with highs staying in the low 90s. As we approach the weekend, we may see the number of storms increase and that will bring the heat levels back down.

In the Tropics, we have two disturbances we are watching. The one that we are going to focus on is in the southern Gulf. The odds of this becoming at least a Depression is 50% as it slowly moves north. This could contribute to higher rain chances, but these early season systems are mostly just rain producers. We'll have to watch this one carefully.