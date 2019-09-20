After an incredible Flash Flooding threat in Mobile, things are turning much drier in the days ahead with rain chances down to 10% or less. Very few spots will see any rain between now and Sunday. Our high temperatures will be in the upper 80s each afternoon but next week another heat ridge builds in and we'll see our temps keep climbing. For next week, expect mid to lower 90s each afternoon as another heat ridge builds in. Rain chances will stay at 10% through next week so don't expect much in the way of rainfall. In the Tropics, "Jerry" is a Cat 2 Hurricane that will recurve and track towards Bermuda. There are 3 other disturbances we're watching in the Atlantic basin. The 2 closest to the US have 10% and 30% chances of development, but the one closer to Africa has a 60% chance of development. We are in the peak of the season through Oct 10th so make sure you keep paying attention to all tropical systems!

