I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Friday
We saw a very unusual and significant flooding event in the Mobile area yesterday. Over 8 inches of rain fell over midtown and Springhill, creating major flooding on area roadways. We saw reports of flooding on Dauphin, Old Shell, Airport, and HW 90. Numerous vehicles were stalled and some vehicles were swept along in flood waters.
Rain chances drop to near zero tonight and into the weekend as drier, more stable conditions develop. We should see sunny skies, with lower heat levels again Saturday. Things stay dry on Sunday. The heat rebuilds next week. The upper ridge pattern suggests highs in the mid 90’s are possible late next week.
The tropics remain active, yet nothing is heading our way in the next week or so. Jerry could affect Bermuda as a hurricane by Wednesday next week.
