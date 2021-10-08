We've got a decent day ahead for your Friday with conditions going mostly dry with warm afternoon temps staying put. The sky will be Mostly Sunny and highs will reach the upper 80s later this afternoon.
There won't be any changes to your weekend outlook so if you have outdoor plans the next few days, things still look very nice. Early next week we may see a few showers but the coverage will be low overall.
No signs of Fall air coming in for now. Mornings will stay in the mid to upper 60s with highs in the mid 80s most afternoons from the weekend through next week. In the Tropics, only the one disturbance off the East coast exists and it has a 30% chance of developing over the next 5 days.
No tropical issues for us thankfully.
