I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with the latest look at your forecast.
It was a rainy and stormy start to your Wednesday, as a long of storms moved in early this morning around daybreak. However, by the time 8 AM rolled around, most of the rain had moved out. For the rest of the afternoon we saw mostly cloudy skies, with just some peaks of sunshine. Daytime highs today maxed out in the 70s, with coastal areas seeing warmer temperatures. This evening we still have the potential to see some spotty showers and thunderstorms.
Heading into overnight, skies will stay mostly cloudy and humidity will rise. Overnight lows will drop down mostly into the mid-50s and the lower-60s. A stray shower cannot be ruled out.
Waking up for your Thursday, it will continue to be cloudy and sticky. By the afternoon we will be seeing daytime highs only in the upper-60s and the lower-70s. Humidity will also drop quickly heading into lunchtime. If you have any Thursday evening plans, weather conditions are looking better.
Dry air and sunny skies will return Friday! This will also warm us up into the upper-70s. The sunshine will persist throughout the weekend, and we will see slightly warmer daytime highs in the lower-80s, with a slight increase in humidity.
Rain and thunderstorm chances return at the beginning of next week. Rain chances right now remain at 20-40%. We continue to stay unsettled heading into the end of next week, with temperatures continuing in lower-80s.
