After another weekend of severe storms, things are finally starting to settle down as the we roll into the work week. A strong ridge of high pressure is expected to develop off the Atlantic Coast this week. This 1024mb ridge should keep us dry and warm through Wednesday. Winds will increase out of the south on Wednesday. We will see a few isolated showers Thursday. Our next decent rain chance is set for Friday, but the strong ridge should help delay the arriving front and this system may not be a much of a severe weather threat. Rain chances look to drop to isolated levels for the weekend.
Drier days to start the week
- Jason Smith
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Locations
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Apr 26
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 60s.
Apr 27
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Apr 28
Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Apr 29
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Apr 30
Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
May 1
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 60s.
May 2
Showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Most Popular
- Brendan Kirby
- Updated
After finding a Christmas wish list tied to a balloon, this man drove hundreds of miles to make two little girls' dreams come true
- By Alaa Elassar, CNN
- Updated
- Brendan Kirby
- Posted
- Brendan Kirby
- Updated
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.