After another weekend of severe storms, things are finally starting to settle down as the we roll into the work week. A strong ridge of high pressure is expected to develop off the Atlantic Coast this week. This 1024mb ridge should keep us dry and warm through Wednesday. Winds will increase out of the south on Wednesday. We will see a few isolated showers Thursday. Our next decent rain chance is set for Friday, but the strong ridge should help delay the arriving front and this system may not be a much of a severe weather threat. Rain chances look to drop to isolated levels for the weekend. 

