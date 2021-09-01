A weak front will settle into the area tonight and Thursday, bringing a better chance of overnight t-showers once again. Drier air arrives Thursday as the surface front drifts to the coast. The humidity will be noticeably lower on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday along with morning lows near 70, with upper 60’s inland. Our rain chances are very low for Friday and the Labor Day Weekend.

In the tropics, we are watching Larry which will become a Hurricane tonight. This system will likely become a major hurricane, but it is not a threat to our area. Long range models bring it towards Canada.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith