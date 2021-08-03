We are seeing a positive shift in the overall weather pattern on this Tuesday, as a weak front is pushing towards the coast. Drier air will bring in lower rain chances to the region the next two days. We are also seeing a reduction in the summer heat pattern that was so severe last week. Temperatures trended a little below average on this Tuesday with readings in the upper 80’s. We will continue to see a combination of slightly lower humidity and lower rain chances through mid-week. Its getting into the more active part of the tropical season, calendar wise. However, the tropics remain fairly quiet. We are watching two areas in the far eastern Atlantic with low chances of development.
-Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith
