We'll see temperatures reaching the lower 80s once again this afternoon, but rain chances will be very low.
The trend for our weather will be dry and hot in coming days, but until we reach the weekend we'll have to deal with harsh winds out of the Gulf once again. South winds will be around 15-30mph at times with higher gusts at the beaches so stay out of the waters. The winds will finally start to die down tomorrow and our sky will go Mostly Sunny.
Projected highs for this weekend are in the mid to upper 80s with low 90s coming back for early next week. Plan on staying hydrated as the summer weather is moving in. No major rain chances are ahead over the next 7 days.
