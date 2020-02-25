Hi, I'm FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers.
A cloudy day today along the Gulf Coast, with temperatures this afternoon maxing out in the mid-60s.
We stayed mostly dry, and skies will continue to clear out overnight. Tomorrow we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower-60s. Sunshine returns heading into the weekend, with mild temps in the lower-60s. Rain doesn’t return until the beginning of next week, with Tuesday and Wednesday seeing the best chances.
