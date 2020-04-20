After a night of severe storms, the weather has improved tremendously. We did get some much needed rain, but we have seen numerous trees and power lines down as a result of the storms. Expect a dry Monday with sun and clouds and a high of around 80 degrees. Tonight, we'll drop down to the upper 50s with a Mostly Clear sky. Another round of showers and storms will push through on Thursday morning. We could see some strong storms once again, but it's too soon to know exactly what the risks will be. We'll go dry again by Friday. Highs will stay in the lower 80s each day this week. For now, a few scattered showers could show up on Saturday but we'll have a dry and quiet Sunday ahead with cooler air pushing in.
Dry Monday with sun and clouds after overnight storms
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Tags
- Rain
- River
- Meteorology
- Hydrography
- Forecast
- Tombigbee
- Jason Smith
- Things
- Temp
- Morning
- Will
- Sunshine
- Coverage
- Carnival
- Week
- Sky
- Low
- Evening
- Hi
- Parade
- Fat Tuesday
- Weekend
- Shower
- Matt Barrentine
- Joe Cain
- March
- Lundi Gras
- Weather
- High
- Chance
- Place
- Rumble
- Alabama
- Work
- Afternoon
- Beginning
- Cold Front
- North Wind
- Jet Stream
- Wind
- Freeze
- Location
- Cold Start
- Mid
- Temperature
- Mobile River
- Tenth
- North
- Air
- Moisture
- Frost
- Cool
- Thunderstorm
- Cloud
- Good
- Workweek
- Inch
- Storm
- Warm Front
- Risk
- Drop Back
- Threat
- Gulf Coast
- Thanks
- Low Pressure
- Hail
- Today
- Clearing
- Alabama River
- Outlook
- Mostly Cloudy
- Batch
- East
- Trend
- Rip Current
- High Pressure
- Fog
- Good Morning
- Quiet
- Pollen
- Advisory
- Worry
- Topping
- Come
- Work Week
- Relief
- Pollen Count
- Stage
- Value
- Humidity
- Rain Shower
- Popping
- Dropping
- Gust
- Front
- Rainfall
- High Temperature
- Workout
- Warm
- Drizzle
- Breeze
- Ac
- Heating
- Territory
- Record
- Warm Up
- Daytime
- Picking
- Pensacola
- Tornado
- Airmass
- Strong
- April
- Start
- Increase
- Warming Up
- Intensity
- Jennifer Lambers
- Refuge
- Values
- Preview
- Odds
- Deficit
- Warming
- Palm Sunday
- Mix
- Top Out
- Mugginess
- Easter Weekend
- Ramp
- Storm System
- Couple
- Zone
- Lot
- Outbreak
- Dixie
- Alley
- Timing
- South
- Coming Back
- South Wind
- Storm Prediction Center
- Potential
- Deep South
- Sun
- Tree
- Power Line
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Apr 20
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 50s.
Apr 21
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Apr 22
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Apr 23
Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Apr 24
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Apr 25
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Apr 26
A few morning showers. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s.
Most Popular
Articles
- IRS 'Get My Payment' app launches, check stimulus status
- Man expecting stimulus check discovers $8.2 million account balance on his bank receipt
- Beach comeback: Local lawmaker eyes May 1 as possible date to reopen sand
- The alert issued for missing child from Daphne was cancelled
- COVID-19 in Alabama: More than 5,000 confirmed cases
- Coronavirus task force announces recommendations to governor for reopening Alabama
- Stimulus payments to some people who used tax preparation services getting bounced back
- Gulf Shores wants to open beaches and allow businesses to reopen in May
- Ex-con leads Mobile police on high speed chase down Highway 90
- DNA tests show 3 newborns abandoned years apart at an apartment complex are all siblings
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.