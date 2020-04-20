After a night of severe storms, the weather has improved tremendously. We did get some much needed rain, but we have seen numerous trees and power lines down as a result of the storms. Expect a dry Monday with sun and clouds and a high of around 80 degrees. Tonight, we'll drop down to the upper 50s with a Mostly Clear sky. Another round of showers and storms will push through on Thursday morning. We could see some strong storms once again, but it's too soon to know exactly what the risks will be. We'll go dry again by Friday. Highs will stay in the lower 80s each day this week. For now, a few scattered showers could show up on Saturday but we'll have a dry and quiet Sunday ahead with cooler air pushing in.

All content © 2020, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.