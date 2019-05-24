We've got a dry start out there for this unofficial start of summer. Many spots are in the upper 60s as of 5 a.m., but be aware that temperatures will be topping out in the lower 90s with a "feel-like" temperature in the upper 90s. As for any pop-up showers, the coverage today will be around 10%. The chance is lower than that once we get to the actual 3 day weekend as an upper High strengthens. This will keep the severe weather in the plains states and in the midwest for the next several days. Expect temperatures to reach the mid 90s with a "feel-like" temperature in the triple digits! Stay hydrated and wear lots of sunscreen if you'll be outside. Heat levels will start to back off by the end of next week with temps dropping a few degrees. 

