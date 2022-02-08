We've got a quiet morning ahead on the Gulf Coast with dry weather and a pleasant afternoon. The sky is clearing out this morning and the sunshine will be back in full force today. Our morning temps will remain cold in the mid 30s at dawn for most spots but this afternoon we'll see a high in the low 60s for today and tomorrow and will even warm up to the upper 60s for Thursday through Saturday. This will allow for afternoon plans each day to be quite enjoyable! As for rain chances, they'll stay basically non existent. A cold front shows up on Saturday and that will knock our highs from the mid 60s Saturday to the mid 50s on Sunday. A low rain chance is possible this weekend, but most spots will remain dry.
Dry weather day with pleasant afternoon ahead
Michael White
Meteorologist
Tue
Feb 8
Feb 8
60° / 33°
clear
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.
Wed
Feb 9
Feb 9
63° / 39°
clear
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Thu
Feb 10
Feb 10
68° / 41°
mostly clear
Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Fri
Feb 11
Feb 11
66° / 44°
clear
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Sat
Feb 12
Feb 12
67° / 41°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Sun
Feb 13
Feb 13
52° / 30°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Mon
Feb 14
Feb 14
58° / 34°
clear
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
