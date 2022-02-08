We've got a quiet morning ahead on the Gulf Coast with dry weather and a pleasant afternoon. The sky is clearing out this morning and the sunshine will be back in full force today. Our morning temps will remain cold in the mid 30s at dawn for most spots but this afternoon we'll see a high in the low 60s for today and tomorrow and will even warm up to the upper 60s for Thursday through Saturday. This will allow for afternoon plans each day to be quite enjoyable! As for rain chances, they'll stay basically non existent. A cold front shows up on Saturday and that will knock our highs from the mid 60s Saturday to the mid 50s on Sunday. A low rain chance is possible this weekend, but most spots will remain dry.

