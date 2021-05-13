After several days of heavy rain chances on the Gulf Coast, we finally start to dry out with dry weather returning today and lasting through the weekend.
Our sky will start off Mostly Cloudy, but we'll start to see clearing in the sky as we hit the afternoon and evening. Not only will the sunshine be returning, our air will be less humid since the front has finally dropped into the Gulf waters. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s this afternoon and we'll see our mornings get into the mid to upper 50s from Friday morning through Sunday morning. The sky will be Mostly Sunny for Friday and Saturday.
Weekend highs will reach the lower 80s. The humidity will be increasing as we hit next week and that will bring back our chances of rain and storms. Coverage will be 30-40% to start the week so enjoy the dry days while we have them!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.