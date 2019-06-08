We had another round of heavy thunderstorms this afternoon, generally south of I-65. There will be a few remaining showers through the overnight period, but these should fade away by sunrise. Temperatures will be warm and muggy, staying in the low-to-mid 70s.
Tomorrow, expect more scattered showers and storms. Rain chances are lower at 40%. No severe weather is expected and most of the storms will be quick moving. The flood threat has decreased for the Gulf Coast.
Monday will once again see another chance of thunderstorms, with rain chances at 30% and highs in the 80s. By Tuesday morning, a cool front will move through, bringing drier air. Morning temperatures will be in the lower 60s, which is a little reward for us for dealing with all this rain!
