Some fog is around early this morning but we'll see that moving out fairly quick which is good news. Expect the sky to go Mostly Sunny later today and it will feel very good to close out the week. Highs will reach the mid 60s. Jackets will be needed Saturday morning as many spots will sink to the upper 30s but that will be the coldest morning we'll deal with over the next 7 days. Saturday will be dry with sun and clouds and rain chances return on Sunday with the coverage at 40%. Saturday's high will reach the lower 60s, Sunday's will be in the upper 50s due to rain chances and clouds. Next week, minor rain chances will exist with sun and clouds each day. Temps will be a few degrees above average with morning temps in the mid to upper 40s and highs in the mid to lower 60s.
Early fog, but sunshine will return
- Michael White
Michael White
Meteorologist
Jan 24
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Jan 25
Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Jan 26
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 40s.
Jan 27
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Jan 28
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Jan 29
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Jan 30
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
