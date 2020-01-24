Some fog is around early this morning but we'll see that moving out fairly quick which is good news. Expect the sky to go Mostly Sunny later today and it will feel very good to close out the week. Highs will reach the mid 60s. Jackets will be needed Saturday morning as many spots will sink to the upper 30s but that will be the coldest morning we'll deal with over the next 7 days. Saturday will be dry with sun and clouds and rain chances return on Sunday with the coverage at 40%. Saturday's high will reach the lower 60s, Sunday's will be in the upper 50s due to rain chances and clouds. Next week, minor rain chances will exist with sun and clouds each day. Temps will be a few degrees above average with morning temps in the mid to upper 40s and highs in the mid to lower 60s.

All content © 2020, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.