Happy Saturday! I’m Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.
It was another warm, but pleasant, day today. Sunshine stayed present throughout the day, with remained dry. Daytime highs warmed up into the mid-to-upper 80s by this afternoon, with some breezy winds picking up in the afternoon. We tied a record high here in Mobile, of 84 degrees. This record is also held by the years of 1884 and 1987. Pensacola beat the previous record high of 83 degrees, by also warming up to 84 degrees this afternoon. That previous record was from 2009.
Skies stay mostly cloudy tonight, with overnight lows in the upper-60s. Some patchy fog is likely to develop and will still be present early tomorrow morning.
For your Sunday, skies stay mostly cloudy with daytime highs in the lower-80s. A 20% chance of showers and a stray thunderstorm are possible tomorrow, with scattered rain picking up in the afternoon.
To begin your work week, skies remain mostly cloudy with highs in the lower-80s. A cold front will push through Tuesday, bringing in an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. We could see some stronger storms embedded storms within this system from daytime heating, so stay tuned to FOX10 News for any developments.
After the front moves through, temperatures drop slightly into the mid-70s beginning Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.
Enjoy your weekend!
