After a wet Monday night, a front has passed over the Gulf Coast and things are feeling much better! Our sky will start off Partly Sunny and then go completely Sunny by this afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the mid 70s but be aware that many spots will drop to the upper 40s by daybreak tomorrow so jackets will definitely be needed! The rain gear will also be needed by the end of the week. A Gulf Low could bring big rain chances back to the Gulf Coast by Friday. Too soon to know if the rain will end before the high school football games kick off but we'll have more details on that later in the week. Expect scattered rain chances this weekend. For now expect highs in the 70s with morning temps in the upper 50s Saturday and Sunday.
Michael White
