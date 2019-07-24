We've got a real treat on the Gulf Coast for the next couple of days with unseasonably low humidity thanks to a rare July front that moved through last night. Temperatures are flirting with record lows this morning with many spots starting off in the upper 60s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with a high of about 90 degrees but with low humidity you won't have to worry about any triple digit heat index values. We stay dry today and tomorrow, but a few scattered storms will push in this weekend as moisture levels rise again. The coverage will only be in the 20-30% range so no wash-outs will be expected if you have outdoor plans. In the Tropics, a disturbance could form along the front in the Gulf waters, but the NHC is only giving that a 20% chance to happen over the next 5 days. It looks unlikely that we'll have any issues.

