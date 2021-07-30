An excessive heat warning is currently in place for today and a watch for Saturday. These will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days.

Heat indices will be soaring above 110 degrees in many places, with some areas even seeing 115 degrees, prompting this advisory.

Today, rain coverage will drop, with a few areas seeing the potential for isolated thunderstorms. Some of these storms could contain heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds - so be cautious if spending time outdoors. These drier conditions helped will contribute to warmer daytime highs, with most areas maxing out in the mid-to-upper 90s today. Inland spots could see actual air temperatures approach close to 100 degrees. But that humidity will have it easily feeling like the triple digits. Isolated thunderstorms are still possible this evening, especially for our inland areas.

Heading into tonight, overnight lows will drop into the lower-to-mid 70s.Rain chances will also diminish.

For your Saturday, rain coverage will continue to stay low. We'll start off dry in the morning, but an isolated thunderstorm is still possible in the afternoon. Any evening plans are looking good, just make sure to stay hydrated! Daytime highs will continue to stay hot in the mid-to-upper 90s, with heat indices feeling like the triple digits.

If heading to the beach, rip currents continue to stay low, but make sure still use caution if getting into the water.

Heading into next week week, scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for each day. However, we will see the chances turn to isolated for the second half of the week, and while the rain chances are looking to drop the daytime highs are looking to rise. This trend will keep our temperatures in the lower-to-mid 90s, with heat indices rising into the triple digits.

Checking in on the tropics, the Atlantic and Gulf is quiet at this time, with no development expected for the next five days.