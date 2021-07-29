Heat Advisories in effect on this Thursday will be UPGRADED to Excessive Heat Warnings for Friday. Heat index values will be in the 108 to 113 degree range through late afternoon tomorrow. Drink plenty of fluids, take breaks, avoid direct sun, and check on relatives and elderly. This is the most significant heat that we have seen so far this summer. Daytime highs could reach 100 degrees in some inland spots. We expect significant heat issues through at least Saturday. Rain chances will be scattered in the late afternoon and evening through Sunday, and these t-storms could be strong at times due to the heating and intense instability. While we have uncomfortable local weather, we do have quiet conditions in the tropics.

