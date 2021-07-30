Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect on Saturday for all counties in the forecast area. Heat index values will be in the 109 to 114 degree range through late afternoon tomorrow. Drink plenty of fluids, take breaks, avoid direct sun, and check on relatives and elderly. Daytime highs could reach the upper 90’s in some inland spots. We expect significant heat issues through at least Saturday. Rain chances will be scattered in the late afternoon and evening through Sunday, and these t-storms could be strong at times due to the heating and intense instability. Rain chances ramp up considerably and the temps drop to near seasonal normal early next week. While we have uncomfortable local weather, we do have quiet conditions in the tropics.
Excessive heat warnings continue
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Jul 30
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 70s.
Jul 31
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 70s.
Aug 1
Afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 70s.
Aug 2
A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s.
Aug 3
Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Aug 4
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Aug 5
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.
