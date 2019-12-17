Expect a wet morning on the Gulf Coast as a cold front is pushing through. Winds will be very powerful throughout the entire day with North winds reaching the 15-25mph range during the course of the day. Temps will steadily drop as the day goes on. By 5pm this afternoon many spots will be in the mid 40s so dress warmly today!
You'll wake up to the freezing marker Wednesday morning but the sunshine will finally be back in full force with lighter winds expected. Highs will be in the lower 50s Wednesday and expect lower 30s again on Thursday morning. As for the weekend, there will be a few scattered showers possible thanks to a Gulf Low. Rain coverage will be 30% for now on Saturday and Sunday but that may change. Temperatures will be in the 59-61 degree range in the afternoons with mornings temps back in the mid 40s.
