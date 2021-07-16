We've reached the end of the week, but no major changes to the weather are expected for us.

We'll see a warm and muggy morning with temps in the 70s as of 5 a.m., and we'll warm up to near 90 degrees later today. The heat index will be around the 100 degree marker. Be on the lookout for more summer storms as they begin to blossom across the area in random spots starting around lunchtime and into the afternoon. As usual these can produce heavy rain and lightning so when thunder roars, go indoors. The coverage of showers and storms will be around 40-50% today through the weekend. When we get to next week, the moisture levels will get deeper and rain coverage will ramp up considerably to the 60-70% range so the wet weather won't be ending anytime soon.

In the tropics, things are still quiet for now.