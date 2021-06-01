Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with a look at your forecast.
Our Tuesday will be quite nice, but the humidity has returned. Expect warm temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Some inland spots could hit 90. Skies will be partly cloudy, and rain is not expected.
Wednesday will be much the same. The only difference will be an isolated chance of a pop-up shower in the afternoon will be possible.
Through the end of the week and into the weekend, the chance of an afternoon shower goes up a bit, but nothing widespread is expected. Just be aware that a few pop-up showers and storms will be around.
Have a great week!
