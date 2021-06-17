It feels pretty good outside for mid June with temperatures in the mid 60s as of 5 a.m. We'll warm up to the low 90s today and the humidity will slowly begin to rise over the next 24 hours.

If you have outdoor plans, enjoy them cause the rain chances jump significantly starting tomorrow as we get a huge bump in Gulf moisture thanks to a soon-to-be tropical depression. Odds of rain will be significant from Friday through midweek next week.

Rain coverage will be in the 50-80% range each day and Saturday will be the wettest day. This will knock our afternoon highs way down to the mid to low 80s for both Saturday and Father's Day Sunday. We won't see the coverage of rain begin to throttle down until the end of next week. Morning temps return to the low 70s starting tomorrow.