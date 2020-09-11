Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with an update on you forecast on this Friday.
A tropical disturbance over the central Bahamas is getting better organized as it heads towards south Florida and the Gulf. This feature is likely to form into a tropical depression tonight or this weekend. The system is also likely to head west-northwest across the Gulf and have impacts on our area early next week. Stay tunes for updates on this developing weather situation.
As we remain into the much more active part of the hurricane season, we are now tracking two active systems and four other areas for possible development this week.
Tropical Storm Paulette is in the Atlantic and should be near Bermuda by early next week. This system will likely steer away from the United States.
Tropical Storm Rene is also headed for open waters in the Atlantic.
The other area of disturbed weather just south of us in the Gulf has lower chance of development as it heads towards the western Gulf.
The other two areas of disturbed weather may get better organized, yet these distant features are not currently a threat to our area. The low near the Cape Verde Islands is most likely to develop by the weekend.
Our rain chances start ramping up tomorrow and stay fairly high into early next week.
