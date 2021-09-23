Fall air is finally here! The sky is clear and it feels much cooler this morning with many spots in the 50s as of 5 a.m. Expect nothing but sunshine in the sky the next several days with our highs in the 78-82 degree range each day and mornings in the mid to upper 50s. We'll see morning temps get back into the 60s next week as more seasonal temperatures return. But it won't return to summerlike levels. As for rain chances, we stay dry for the next 7 days which is something we haven't said in a while.

In the tropics, we'll soon have Tropical Storm Sam. It will become a hurricane in the Atlantic and is tracking northwest. Too soon to know if it will impact the U.S but we'll be watching closely.