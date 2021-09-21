Hi there,

I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with the latest look at your forecast.

We continue to see isolated thunderstorms this afternoon, with daytime highs warming up into the mid-to-upper 80s. Heading into this evening, lows will drop into the lower-70s.

Take a look outside tonight! We will be seeing the Harvest Full Moon. It will rise around 6:30 pm and reach peak illumination around 7:30 pm.

Wednesday marks the first official day of fall! To start the day, isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible before sunrise. Those chances will diminish by late morning, once a cold front moves through! This front will bring in cooler and drier air behind it. Breezy winds will be likely tomorrow, with some gusts up to 25 mph during the second half of the day. Daytime highs will warm up into the lower-80s, but quickly drop by late afternoon and that evening into the lower-70s.

For your Thursday, it will be feeling like fall! We’re going to be starting off the in the upper-50s! That afternoon, sunshine will stick around, and daytime highs will be only in the upper-70s.

This cool and dry pattern will continue into the weekend, and into next week!

We continue to track the tropics. Tropical Storms Peter & Rose are in the Atlantic and pose no risk to the Gulf Coast. There are also 2 other areas we are watching for further development; however, those are also posing no risk to us here locally.

Have a great evening!