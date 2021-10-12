Happy Tuesday!

Waking up this morning, started off our day in the mid-to-upper 60s, with some patchy fog present.

For your afternoon, we continue to stay warm and sunny! Cobalt blue skies stayed put, with an abundance of sunshine throughout the day. We will continue to stay above-average with our temperatures, with calm winds.

Wednesday will continue to be sunny and warm, with daytime highs staying similar to what we have been seeing. A few more clouds are possible through the afternoon. If heading to the beach, rip current risks continue to stay low, but be cautious of purple flags (jellyfish).

Our next shot at some rain won't come until this weekend. Some spotty sprinkles are possible during the week, but a cold front could push through Friday into Saturday. That will help to relieve our temperatures, and make it feel a bit more like "fall" in the long range. Rain chances only remain at about 30-40% for those days.

We continue to track the tropics. There is one area we are monitoring, near the Caribbean. Chances are low over the next 5 days (10%) for development. If this does turn into a Tropical Storm, it would be named the last name of the 2021 list - Wanda. After that, we would move to the supplemental name list. The Gulf is quiet.

Have a great day!