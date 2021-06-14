Hi there,

I'm Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.

Activity in the tropics is starting to ramp up! We currently have 3 areas that we are keeping a close eye on.

Tropical Depression Two formed earlier today off the coast of North Carolina. Heading into this evening, we could see it strengthen into Tropical Storm Bill. It's current projected track has it moving NW, away from the US, and keeping its tropical storm strength, before weakening tomorrow.

We are also keeping a close eye on a disturbance in the Gulf. This has a high chance of forming into the Tropical Depression or storm by the end of the week. We could see some effects from this system, by the weekend. Too early for a track currently, but we could see increased rain chances from it. The next name would be Claudette, if Bill forms tonight.

There is also a wave off the coast of Africa, that has low (20%) chances of developing over the next 5 days.

Tomorrow we are looking at increased daytime highs and the potential for scattered thunderstorms once again. The heat and humidity will work together to have our feels-like temperatures easily in the triple digits. Make sure you're staying hydrated and taking plenty of breaks if spending time outdoors. Rain chances are at 30% for your Tuesday, with the best timing being later in the day.

Midweek is looking hot but dry. Heading into the weekend we cool down into the mid-80s, but our rain chances rise (50-70%).

We'll continue to keep you updated on FOX10 News, on-air and online.

Have a great evening!