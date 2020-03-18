Isolated Rain, Warm Trend
Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Wednesday. Skies stayed partly sunny today and with very few rain showers popping up. Rain chances remain low with warm afternoon temperatures through Thursday. Clouds will be around each day. The pollen count will remain very high. More significant rain chances arrive Friday night and Saturday, however, most places will see scattered chances. A front slides through Saturday with slight cooler temps by the second half of the weekend.
