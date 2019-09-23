It feels very nice outside this morning with many spots starting off in the upper 60s. As nice as it feels outside this morning, it'll get hot again this afternoon with many spots reaching the lower 90s. As far as rain chances go, that will be tough to come by this week as a heat ridge pretty much blocks major shots for showers and storms. Each afternoon, we'll see 10% chances Tuesday through Friday and that's about it so if your area needs beneficial rain you may have to wait a while longer to get it. Temperatures this week will top out in the mid to lower 90s each day. In the Tropics, we have "Jerry" that's tracking near Bermuda and will then move towards the North Atlantic. We also have "Karen" that's tracking north for now but could turn west towards the US after this week. We'll have to watch that one carefully. We also have what will be "Lorenzo" later today closer to the African coast. That one will be recurving.

All content © 2019, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.