It feels very nice outside this morning with many spots starting off in the upper 60s. As nice as it feels outside this morning, it'll get hot again this afternoon with many spots reaching the lower 90s. As far as rain chances go, that will be tough to come by this week as a heat ridge pretty much blocks major shots for showers and storms. Each afternoon, we'll see 10% chances Tuesday through Friday and that's about it so if your area needs beneficial rain you may have to wait a while longer to get it. Temperatures this week will top out in the mid to lower 90s each day. In the Tropics, we have "Jerry" that's tracking near Bermuda and will then move towards the North Atlantic. We also have "Karen" that's tracking north for now but could turn west towards the US after this week. We'll have to watch that one carefully. We also have what will be "Lorenzo" later today closer to the African coast. That one will be recurving.
Feels nice, but temps will rise
- Michael White
- Updated
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
