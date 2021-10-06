A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until Thursday morning from Baldwin and Clarke counties eastward including the Florida Panhandle. A stalled front is still lingering for another day, before it finally leaves us. Some areas along the panhandle may see as much as 1-2 inches additionally. Drier air will finally arrive Thursday evening. Temperatures cool at night a little with lower rain chances later this week. The weekend looks beautiful ! The tropics are less active. We are watching one low risk area in the western Atlantic that may bring showers to the Carolinas.
-Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith
