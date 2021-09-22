Happy fall! It's starting off muggy and humid this morning but a major change arrives later today as our first fall cold front pushes through at midday today. You'll notice the winds picking up as the front moves in. They'll blow in here at 10-20mph out of the north. The sky will also begin to clear during the afternoon and a nice long dry spell will set up for us on the Gulf Coast. Highs today will reach the lower 80s, but when the sun goes down the temps will drop quickly. We'll be in the upper 50s by dawn Thursday. Expect sunshine and dry weather from Thursday through the weekend. Mornings will stay in the mid to upper 50s through Saturday with highs in the 78-81 degree range each day. In the Tropics, a disturbance in the Atlantic has a 90% chance of development but looks to recurve and not impact the U.S.
top story weather alert
First day of fall brings cold front at midday
- Michael White
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Locations
Michael White
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Wed
Sep 22
Sep 22
81° / 58°
partly cloudy
Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
Thu
Sep 23
Sep 23
78° / 56°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Fri
Sep 24
Sep 24
79° / 56°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Sat
Sep 25
Sep 25
81° / 59°
mostly clear
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
Sun
Sep 26
Sep 26
84° / 62°
mostly clear
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Mon
Sep 27
Sep 27
87° / 64°
mostly clear
More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Tue
Sep 28
Sep 28
86° / 65°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Most Popular
- Updated
- Brendan Kirby
- Updated
- Tyler Fingert, Lacey Beasley
- Updated
- Ashleigh Jackson, Digital Content Producer
- Updated
- Ariel Mallory
- Updated
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.