Happy fall! It's starting off muggy and humid this morning but a major change arrives later today as our first fall cold front pushes through at midday today. You'll notice the winds picking up as the front moves in. They'll blow in here at 10-20mph out of the north. The sky will also begin to clear during the afternoon and a nice long dry spell will set up for us on the Gulf Coast. Highs today will reach the lower 80s, but when the sun goes down the temps will drop quickly. We'll be in the upper 50s by dawn Thursday. Expect sunshine and dry weather from Thursday through the weekend. Mornings will stay in the mid to upper 50s through Saturday with highs in the 78-81 degree range each day. In the Tropics, a disturbance in the Atlantic has a 90% chance of development but looks to recurve and not impact the U.S.

All content © 2021, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.