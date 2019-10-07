We've got a front that's on the way across the Gulf Coast and that's going to make things feel so much better around here! The first of two fronts arrives today and another arrives on Friday night. We'll top out around 90 degrees later today with 50% coverage of rain mixed in. Hopefully your area gets at least one shower before the day is done. Morning temps by daybreak Tuesday will be in the mid 60s. Rain coverage will be 10-20% Tuesday through Thursday and will increase to 40% Friday ahead of the next front. This one will really knock the temps down for the weekend. Expect morning temps to drop to the upper 50s this weekend with highs only reaching the lower 80s. For now, rain chances will be very low for the weekend which is good news for those of you heading to Shrimp Fest.
First of two welcome fronts arrives today
- Michael White
- Updated
Michael White
Meteorologist
