We've got a front that's on the way across the Gulf Coast and that's going to make things feel so much better around here! The first of two fronts arrives today and another arrives on Friday night. We'll top out around 90 degrees later today with 50% coverage of rain mixed in. Hopefully your area gets at least one shower before the day is done. Morning temps by daybreak Tuesday will be in the mid 60s. Rain coverage will be 10-20% Tuesday through Thursday and will increase to 40% Friday ahead of the next front. This one will really knock the temps down for the weekend. Expect morning temps to drop to the upper 50s this weekend with highs only reaching the lower 80s. For now, rain chances will be very low for the weekend which is good news for those of you heading to Shrimp Fest.

All content © 2019, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.