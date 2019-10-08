We've had our first punch of Fall for our Tuesday, but it's a rather weak punch.
After a pleasant Wednesday morning with temps in the mid 60s (still about 5 degrees above normal) we will heat up quickly and be back up around 90 in the afternoon. Once again it will be dry as well.
The hot temperatures continue through the end of the workweek.
But don't get too down though, a second punch of Fall comes in with another cold front early Saturday morning. That will give us pleasant, and normal for mid-October temps through the weekend!
Some scattered rain is also possible Friday and Saturday as that system moves in.
