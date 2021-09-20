Hi there,

I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with the latest look at your forecast.

We continue to see isolated thunderstorms this afternoon, with daytime highs warming up into the mid-to-upper 80s. Heading into this evening, lows will drop into the lower-70s.

Take a look outside tonight! We will be seeing the Harvest Full Moon. It will rise around 6:30 pm and reach peak illumination around 7:30 pm.

For your Tuesday, isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue into the afternoon. Daytime highs will also stay in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Wednesday marks the first official day of fall! We’ll be starting off warm in the lower-70s, with rain chances continuing early in the day. However – a cold front will push through that afternoon! This will bring in cool and dry air.

For your Thursday, it will be feeling like fall! We’re going to be starting off the in the upper-50s! That afternoon, sunshine will stick around, and daytime highs will be only in the upper-70s.

This cool and dry pattern will continue into the weekend, and into next week!

We continue to track the tropics. Tropical Storms Peter & Rose are in the Atlantic and pose no risk to the Gulf Coast. There are also 2 other areas we are watching for further development; however, those are also posing no risk to us here locally.

Have a great evening!