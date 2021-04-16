More thunderstorms hit the area again this morning with some impressive rain totals. Fortunately, the rain moved out by the afternoon. We remain under a Flash Flood Watch for the western side of the area into Saturday including Mobile and Baldwin Counties as more rain is headed our way. The Storm Prediction Center is predicting a moderate risk of flooding in our area. The severe threat (hail, winds, tornadoes) remains a level 1 marginal risk along the immediate coast. Rain chances stay up Saturday evening as we continue to deal with this stalled frontal pattern. We should finally begin to see drier air by Sunday and next week looks fantastic. Temperatures will continue to run a little below average over the next several days.
top story weather alert
Flash Flood Watch Continues
- Jason Smith
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Locations
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Fri
Apr 16
Apr 16
72° / 59°
scattered showers
Cloudy with showers late, maybe some thunder. Lows overnight in the upper 50s.
Sat
Apr 17
Apr 17
70° / 56°
t-storm
Thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Sun
Apr 18
Apr 18
74° / 53°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Mon
Apr 19
Apr 19
75° / 56°
mostly clear
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Tue
Apr 20
Apr 20
77° / 54°
mostly clear
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Wed
Apr 21
Apr 21
70° / 47°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Thu
Apr 22
Apr 22
71° / 55°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Most Popular
- Brendan Kirby
- Posted
Mississippi man has stroke four hours after Johnson & Johnson vaccine, health official investigating
- Shelby Myers
- Updated
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.