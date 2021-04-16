More thunderstorms hit the area again this morning with some impressive rain totals. Fortunately, the rain moved out by the afternoon. We remain under a Flash Flood Watch for the western side of the area into Saturday including Mobile and Baldwin Counties as more rain is headed our way. The Storm Prediction Center is predicting a moderate risk of flooding in our area. The severe threat (hail, winds, tornadoes) remains a level 1 marginal risk along the immediate coast. Rain chances stay up Saturday evening as we continue to deal with this stalled frontal pattern. We should finally begin to see drier air by Sunday and next week looks fantastic. Temperatures will continue to run a little below average over the next several days.

