A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until Wednesday night from Baldwin and Clarke counties eastward including the Florida Panhandle.. A stalled front has combined with an upper low to bring more rain chances for the Gulf Coast. Some areas along the panhandle may see as much as five inches additionally. Drier air will finally arrive Wednesday evening. Temperatures cool at night a little with lower rain chances later this week. The weekend looks beautiful ! The tropics are less active Sam and Victor now no longer tropical systems.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith