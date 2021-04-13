We are expecting heavier showers and t-storms to move in across the area on Wednesday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Jackson and George Counties in Mississippi and Mobile and Baldwin Counties in Alabama until Thursday morning. The heavy rain is being focused along a slow moving frontal boundary. This front will temporarily shift south later in the day on Thursday. Our rain chances are lower Thursday evening and Friday. Rain becomes likely again on Saturday. We finally see lower rain chances again Sunday. Temps will be running a few degrees below average.
Flash Flood Watch
Apr 13
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 60s.
Apr 14
Thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Apr 15
Showers and thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Apr 16
Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s.
Apr 17
A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Apr 18
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Apr 19
A few clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
