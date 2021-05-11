The Gulf Coast will see more rainy days ahead as a stalled front will remain the focus for showers and a few thunderstorms into Wednesday. Heavy rain is possible and a Flash Flood Watch is in effect. Temps will run a little cooler, especially on Wednesday and into Thursday as clouds and rain linger while the front drifts to our east. Rain chances will drop to scattered levels (40 %) on Thursday. We do expect sunshine to return on Friday and continue with us into the weekend. Daytime highs will be in the low 80’s by Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances hold off until early next week.
Flash Flood Watch
Tue
May 11
May 11
76° / 67°
t-storm
Thunderstorms. Lows overnight in the upper 60s.
Wed
May 12
May 12
77° / 63°
t-storm
Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Thu
May 13
May 13
71° / 55°
t-storm
A few morning showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Fri
May 14
May 14
77° / 58°
clear
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Sat
May 15
May 15
79° / 61°
mostly clear
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Sun
May 16
May 16
81° / 65°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Mon
May 17
May 17
79° / 68°
scattered t-storms
Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 60s.
