We are expecting heavier showers and t-storms to move in across the area on through Thursday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Jackson and George Counties in Mississippi and Mobile and Baldwin Counties in Alabama until Friday. The heavy rain is being focused along a slow moving frontal boundary. This front will temporarily shift south later in the day on Thursday. Our rain chances are lower Thursday evening and return again Friday. Rain becomes likely again on Saturday. We finally see lower rain chances again Sunday. Temps will be running a few degrees below average.
top story weather alert
Flash Flood Watch
- Jason Smith
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Locations
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Wed
Apr 14
Apr 14
74° / 63°
t-storm
Late night thunderstorms. Lows overnight in the low 60s.
Thu
Apr 15
Apr 15
74° / 57°
scattered t-storms
Thunderstorms early. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Fri
Apr 16
Apr 16
67° / 60°
scattered showers
Showers. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 60s.
Sat
Apr 17
Apr 17
72° / 54°
t-storm
Thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Sun
Apr 18
Apr 18
73° / 52°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Mon
Apr 19
Apr 19
72° / 56°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Tue
Apr 20
Apr 20
75° / 54°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Most Popular
- Brendan Kirby
- Updated
- Hal Scheurich
- Updated
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.