We are expecting heavier showers and t-storms to move in across the area on through Thursday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Jackson and George Counties in Mississippi and Mobile and Baldwin Counties in Alabama until Friday. The heavy rain is being focused along a slow moving frontal boundary. This front will temporarily shift south later in the day on Thursday. Our rain chances are lower Thursday evening and return again Friday. Rain becomes likely again on Saturday. We finally see lower rain chances again Sunday. Temps will be running a few degrees below average.

