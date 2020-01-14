Here is a look at your forecast on this Tuesday evening. We saw near record highs across the Gulf Coast today. Many spots came close to reaching 80 degrees. The warm and moist pattern is creating some dense fog issues at night. Look for more dense fog overnight. Things warm back up into the mid to upper 70’s on Wednesday with a few isolated showers.. Rain chances ramp back up Saturday. We expect colder air to finally return by Sunday and into the following week.
Fog & Near Record Highs
- Jason Smith
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Jan 14
Fog. Lows overnight in the mid 60s.
Jan 15
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Jan 16
A few morning showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Jan 17
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 60s.
Jan 18
Thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Jan 19
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Jan 20
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the low 30s.
