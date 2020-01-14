Here is a look at your forecast on this Tuesday evening. We saw near record highs across the Gulf Coast today. Many spots came close to reaching 80 degrees. The warm and moist pattern is creating some dense fog issues at night. Look for more dense fog overnight. Things warm back up into the mid to upper 70’s on Wednesday with a few isolated showers.. Rain chances ramp back up Saturday. We expect colder air to finally return by Sunday and into the following week.

