Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with a look at your forecast.
We will have fog forming overnight. It could get thick in spots so be careful on your commute Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be seasonably cool, in the low 40s in most areas.
Tuesday afternoon will be quiet with mild temperatures in the mid to low 60s and mostly sunny skies.
Wednesday rain returns with a similar system to what we saw on Sunday. It will start with a few showers in the morning and get heavier towards midday. It’s likely this time around the rain will be a bit heavier and we could even get a few rumbles of thunder. No worries though, severe weather is not likely with this one. Rainfall totals will likely be in the ½” to 1” range.
That rain should wrap up quickly late Wednesday as it pushes east..
After a break from rain on Thursday, yet another of these fast-moving systems will push through on Friday. We should get some light to moderate rain with this one.
It looks like things will clear out before Saturday morning and we will have a nice one for the weekend with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s!
Through the next week there aren’t any major temperature swings up or down. We will stick to the averages.
Have a great week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.