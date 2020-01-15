Happy Wednesday ! I am FOX10 Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with the latest look at your forecast.
Clouds and fog have continued to hang around the area today. Another dense fog event is likely for tonight and early Thursday morning. Isolated rain chances return late tonight, and increase further by the early part of the weekend weekend. Looking ahead to Friday and Saturday, we introduce the potential for isolated rain Friday. A system moving through Saturday during the day could develop some heaver showers. Thunder is possible Saturday, however severe storms are not expected. Cooler weather arrives Sunday and freezing temperatures are possible as we head into next week.
